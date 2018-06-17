Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Price Target at $24.00

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wood & Company began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. 1,972,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,352. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $260.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.