Brokerages Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Target Price at $56.40

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

TTEK opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $532.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $86,754.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dan L. Batrack sold 68,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $3,524,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,770 shares of company stock worth $5,241,358. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

