Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Docusign in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Zukin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Docusign’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Docusign traded up $0.42, reaching $63.95, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,584,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,219. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82.

In other news, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $22,760,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

