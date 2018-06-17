Boxlight Corp (BOXL) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Boxlight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Boxlight opened at $5.76 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.30.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

