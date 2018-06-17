M Partners Weighs in on Superior Gold Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at M Partners decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. M Partners analyst A. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of SGI remained flat at $C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,915. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.62.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Superior Gold had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of C$23.51 million during the quarter.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

