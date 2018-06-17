Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,358 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,530,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 625,962 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 548,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 140,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.80. 1,081,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.