Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Brooks Automation opened at $36.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.06. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.44 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 9,186 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $295,881.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,833 shares of company stock worth $5,511,302. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

