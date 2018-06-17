William T. Montone Sells 7,232 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 7,232 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $231,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brooks Automation opened at $36.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.06. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $59,762,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $15,847,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,470,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 511,018 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,240,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after buying an additional 468,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 606,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 462,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

