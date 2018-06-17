Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 6,877 Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 15.4% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.7% during the third quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 76,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,288,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.89.

Apple traded down $1.96, hitting $188.84, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 61,719,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,976,120. The firm has a market cap of $958.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Apple has a one year low of $142.20 and a one year high of $194.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

