Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,032,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,637,000 after buying an additional 10,254,736 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,136,000 after buying an additional 7,014,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,850,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,476,000 after buying an additional 6,279,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,897,000 after buying an additional 2,944,288 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,113,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,467,666 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Brown & Brown opened at $28.26 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

