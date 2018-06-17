BRT Apartments Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd.

BRT Apartments opened at $13.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.47.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.60. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million. analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

