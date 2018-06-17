791 Shares in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell by 325.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell alerts:

Shares of Honeywell stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. Honeywell has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.