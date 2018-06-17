Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Lowered to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 8th, Marketbeat.com reports.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $960.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $56.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.25 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $155,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,490 shares in the company, valued at $556,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 256,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 308,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,432 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $3,137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 55,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.