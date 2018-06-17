BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.04

News articles about BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BSB Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 46.1608015129179 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMT opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.42. BSB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded BSB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

In other BSB Bancorp news, insider Christopher Y. Downs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $130,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $360,375 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

