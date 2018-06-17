BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media stories about BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BSB Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 42.5963546253565 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get BSB Bancorp alerts:

BSB Bancorp traded up $0.35, hitting $33.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.42. BSB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter.

In other BSB Bancorp news, insider Christopher Y. Downs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $360,375 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for BSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.