Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,154,000 after buying an additional 15,932,771 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 992.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,152,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,705,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,623,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.47, reaching $62.03, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 16,456,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,596. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Leerink Swann raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

