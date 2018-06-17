Buckeye Partners (BPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $802.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) to announce sales of $802.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Buckeye Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.79 million and the lowest is $801.70 million. Buckeye Partners posted sales of $810.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Buckeye Partners.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Mark C. Mckinley bought 1,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $429,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 46,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,802,000 after purchasing an additional 724,154 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners traded down $0.32, reaching $36.45, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,218. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.2625 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckeye Partners (BPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.