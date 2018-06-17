Buckeye Partners (BPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $802.25 Million

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) to announce sales of $802.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Buckeye Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.79 million and the lowest is $801.70 million. Buckeye Partners posted sales of $810.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Buckeye Partners.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Mark C. Mckinley bought 1,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $429,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 46,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,802,000 after purchasing an additional 724,154 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners traded down $0.32, reaching $36.45, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,218. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.2625 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buckeye Partners (BPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply