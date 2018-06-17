Buckeye Partners (BPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.08.

BPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Buckeye Partners news, Director Mark C. Mckinley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $999,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $429,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 203.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 939,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,611. Buckeye Partners has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.90 million. Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.2625 per share. This is a boost from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

