Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.44.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, COO J. Christopher Hurt sold 4,788 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $46,587.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,162.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

