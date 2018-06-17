BunnyCoin (BUN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One BunnyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. BunnyCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $11,542.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BunnyCoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017491 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003088 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001394 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin (CRYPTO:BUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. The official website for BunnyCoin is bunnycoin.org. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BunnyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

