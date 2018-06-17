Burberry (BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Burberry (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BURBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Burberry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Burberry traded down $0.02, reaching $28.76, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 18,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,098. Burberry has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Burberry

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

