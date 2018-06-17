FY2021 EPS Estimates for Burberry (BURBY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Burberry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Burberry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Burberry traded down $0.02, reaching $28.76, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 18,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,098. Burberry has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Burberry

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

