Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.91-0.95 EPS.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.40.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total transaction of $2,742,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,273 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,586.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $333,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,790,126. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

