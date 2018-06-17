Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $158,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $83,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

