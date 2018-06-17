BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $2.95 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Netflix comprises 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix opened at $391.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $398.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a PE ratio of 313.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $303.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.99, for a total transaction of $468,779.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,254.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,919 shares of company stock worth $90,089,624 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.