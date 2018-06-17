BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 832 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.12.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.