BWX Technologies (BWXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,790. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,573,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,915 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,573,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 496,545 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 123.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies traded down $0.32, hitting $67.78, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 379,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,436. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

