Byline Bancorp (BY) Holdings Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,021 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Byline Bancorp worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 146.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445,172 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 618,044 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Byline Bancorp opened at $21.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $643.84 million and a PE ratio of 37.05.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

