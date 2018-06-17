Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Vebitcoin and Poloniex. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $766.22 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.01913230 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,890,481,254 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, cfinex, Binance, TradeOgre, Vebitcoin, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

