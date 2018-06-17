Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 258,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,674. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In related news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $352,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 6,926.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 168,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

