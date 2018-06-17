CACI (CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CACI (NYSE:CACI) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CACI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. CACI posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CACI.

CACI (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. CACI had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CACI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CACI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

NYSE CACI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.50. 57,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,944. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. CACI has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.80.

In other CACI news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 1,000 shares of CACI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 18,994 shares of CACI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $3,118,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,638,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,084 shares of company stock worth $3,287,404. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CACI by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,819,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CACI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,368,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CACI by 680.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after buying an additional 525,509 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CACI by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 402,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI in the first quarter worth $51,530,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

