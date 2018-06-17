Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Position Cut by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of Caesarstone worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,703,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 224,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Caesarstone by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 209,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on Caesarstone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Caesarstone opened at $16.40 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Caesarstone Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $571.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.