Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 900 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Incyte were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $9,879,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Emory University raised its position in Incyte by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 17,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $5,133,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 58,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $73.96 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Incyte had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Incyte from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.23 to $140.11 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 15,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $4,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,924.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

