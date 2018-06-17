Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $332,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $272,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,905.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $129,685.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,378 shares of company stock worth $12,468,699. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 1.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $373.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

