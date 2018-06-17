Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $255,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,245,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,272,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 955,994 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 253.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 582,768 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,428,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after buying an additional 539,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 511,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $509,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $26,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,466 shares of company stock worth $2,003,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom opened at $50.49 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.66.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

