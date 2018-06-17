Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.50

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 6306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $96,486.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,828,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $10,961,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 245,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

