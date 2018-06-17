Calavo Growers (CVGW) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 price objective on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.62. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $692,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,516 shares of company stock worth $2,890,575. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

