Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN) Plans Dividend of GBX 41.50

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.55) per share on Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caledonia Investments opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Caledonia Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,488 ($33.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,020 ($40.21).

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Davison purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,725 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £220,725 ($293,868.99).

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.