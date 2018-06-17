Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 836,772 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of Caleres worth $73,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,026.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $611,400.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $1,880,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres opened at $33.56 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Caleres Inc has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 12.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

