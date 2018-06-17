California Resources (CRC) Trading Down 6.8%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $35.06. 4,512,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 2,009,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 target price on California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $41.00 price target on California Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 1,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

