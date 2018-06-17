CaliphCoin (CRYPTO:CALC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One CaliphCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CaliphCoin has a total market capitalization of $554.00 and $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00067575 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00104130 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 821.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.01114910 BTC.

About CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. The official website for CaliphCoin is caliphcoin.eu. CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CaliphCoin Coin Trading

CaliphCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliphCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliphCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaliphCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

