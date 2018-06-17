Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calix (NYSE:CALX) Share Price

News articles about Calix (NYSE:CALX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calix earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.5306196533713 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of CALX opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.58. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 139,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $889,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

