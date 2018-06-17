Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,568 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,348,920 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Calyxt opened at $20.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $546.13 million and a PE ratio of -17.88.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 5,930.60%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Calyxt news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $58,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Cellectis purchased 63,175 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,280.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,713,175 shares in the company, valued at $442,679,780.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,178 shares of company stock valued at $849,729 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 1,421.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 375,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.