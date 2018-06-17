Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,026 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 506,922 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Camber Energy traded down $0.01, hitting $0.31, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 641,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,780. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement.

