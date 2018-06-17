Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) Insider Paul Fonte Sells 5,000 Shares

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ABCD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of -0.93. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 28.42%. equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the first quarter worth $7,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 634.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 123,723 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 252,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 192.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cambium Learning Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

