Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Longbow Research cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Cambrex opened at $46.65 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. Cambrex has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Cambrex had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambrex will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambrex news, EVP Gregory Sargen sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $3,339,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $1,987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,700 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cambrex by 1,020.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cambrex by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after buying an additional 384,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambrex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.