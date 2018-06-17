Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,522,000 after acquiring an additional 490,607 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. 2,042,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,794,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,213 shares of company stock worth $9,724,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

