Canaccord Genuity Boosts MiX Telematics (MIXT) Price Target to $25.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MIXT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE MIXT opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.93 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.73%. MiX Telematics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0592 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous special dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2,063.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles.

