Canada Goose (GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$50.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.10.

Canada Goose opened at C$78.01 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$21.33 and a 1 year high of C$81.30.

In other news, insider John Black sold 60,000 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.48, for a total value of C$2,848,800.00. Also, insider Spencer Orr sold 9,133 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.45, for a total value of C$433,360.85. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,088 shares of company stock worth $5,459,221.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

