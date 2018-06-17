Canadian National Railway (CNI) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.98.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded down $0.41, reaching $83.16, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 747,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,374. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 126,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

